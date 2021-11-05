WESTOVER — Although the official report has not yet been received, Harmony Area School District feels confident about the success of its recent special education department assessment by the state Department of Education.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting, Superintendent Ken Jubas recognized Assistant Principal/Special Education Director Jason Boring and Principal Doug Martz for their assistance in the recent compliance monitoring of the district’s special education department.
PDE’s Bureau of Special Education monitors all school districts and charter schools in the state to ensure that they are complying with federal and state special education regulations and are improving performance outcomes of students with disabilities. All programs are monitored at least once over a six-year cycle. Monitoring is conducted onsite by a team of trained personnel. Following the onsite monitoring, the BSE sends a report of findings to the school district or charter school, completion of all corrective action and improvement plans, according to information on PDE’s website.
Jubas said an administrative meeting was held Monday, where bureau representatives were “highly complimentary” of the district, Boring and Martz. “My compliments to Jason. He has really picked up the ball and run with it,” Jubas said. Boring was hired for the position in February.
He praised the district’s department and the special education instructors. “The special needs program has done excellent work with the issues. They have fixed any problems. We received compliments on our individual education plan program and transition program. We will get the final report in 30 days. I am very pleased with how everything has come out,” Jubas told the board.
Boring reported the final on-site monitoring was held Tuesday. “We have no systemic issues, and we have fixed any past issues. The district was given no implementation plan to follow. We received very positive feedback.”
Board President Nancy Oaks, who worked as a special education instructor before her retirement, said she was aware of how intense PDE is about special education and its department reviews. “They are very particular. It is great to hear a good report,” she said.