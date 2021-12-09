WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Directors conducted a number of items of business at their recent meeting.
The board approved hiring Siena Burk as special education instructor at an annual salary of $32,000. Her employment will be effective once she has been released from her current employer.
Diana Hagens was authorized as a part-time cafeteria worker at a salary of $8.25 per hour with no benefits. Josh Hagens was approved as the boys junior high assistant basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year. His salary will be set by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teacher’s union.
Directors also approved transferring Louri McCulley from the position of para educator/personal care aide to a secretary effective Jan. 6. The board approved advertising for a para educator.
A resignation for the purpose of retirement was accepted from high school office Secretary Karen Hutton. Hutton’s resignation is effective June 30. The board approved advertising the position.
Directors also approved amending the fee schedule for transportation reimbursement for field trips and athletic events. The rate will increase for port to port from $10 per hour to $12.50 per hour and mileage from $2.25 per mile to $2.50 per mile.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told the board one of the busing contractors had requested the increase noting with rising costs for fuel he was operating the athletic runs at a loss.
“The driver said he was losing money every time he goes on a run. We surveyed some adjacent school districts and found they are paying more (than the increased amounts),” Jubas said.
The board also approved an agreement with Burnside Township to provide salt and anti-skid for the district’s parking lots and access roads. The cost will be $65 per trip and $75 if the township’s employees are called out for a special trip.