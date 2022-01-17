WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a resolution not to increase property tax milage above the district’s Act 1 tax index.
The index, calculated for each individual school district by the state Department of Education, is used by school boards to determine a maximum tax increase without exceptions allowed by PDE or taxpayer approval.
The index is calculated, according to information on PDE’s website using average weekly wages and the federal employment cost index for elementary and secondary schools.
Harmony’s index is 4.8 percent. Business Manager Brad Brothers, told the board, at a recent meeting, because of the COVID-19 relief funds, the district received, he doesn’t believe a tax increase would be required for the coming year however the board, will likely not approve millage rates until the 2022-23 budget is adopted in June.
Brothers said the full index, of which any portion from nothing to the full amount could be adopted by the board, would equate to a millage increase, in Clearfield County, of 3.92 mills.
“A raise in real estate taxes in Clearfield County by the maximum adjusted Act 1 index of 4.8 percent would increase the district’s levy by 3.92 millage points. The current levy is 81.77 mills, so the maximum millage rate would be 85.69. The maximum increase in Indiana County would be .36 millage points. The current levy is 7.45 Mills so the maximum millage rate would be 7.84 Mills.
“The calculation is based on no changes taking place in the assessed value ratio between counties in the 2022-2023 school year, howeer, the State Tax Equalization Board requires an annual re-balancing of the tax levy between counties, in school districts made up of municipalities in more than one county, therefore, these numbers are only estimates of a 4.8 percent increase for each county,” Brothers explained.
He said the process to develop next year’s spending plan has not begun.
“At this time, the board has not discussed any tax increase and has not explored the effect of COVID-19 funds on the district’s ability to raise taxes for the 2022-23 school year.”
The board approved hiring Julia Faint as a para educator, retroactive to Jan. 6. Faint will be paid $8.25 per hour and receive benefits according to the contract between the school district and the support staff.
Also authorized by directors was advertising for a part-time custodian.