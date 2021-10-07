WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board appointed a committee to begin early-bird negotiations with the teacher’s union.
At Tuesday’s business meeting, directors chose Susan Gallaher, Nancy Oaks and Shawn McGarvey to serve as the board’s representatives during bargaining sessions.
District Superintendent Ken Jubas said administrators will begin preliminary discussions and will then turn that information over to the committee.
Jubas said he believes that will allow the process to be simplified and expedited. “This can eliminate discussions, break things down and solidify the whole process,” Jubas said.
The process will begin as soon as sessions can be scheduled, he said. If the two sides can come to a conclusion by the end of the current year, the contract would be ahead of schedule.
“We want to get this broken down for the committee and come to you with a final solid process that we feel comfortable recommending. We are looking to iron out details. We don’t want this to be a tedious process for the committee,” Jubas said.
Harmony Area Education Association represents approximately 25 teachers, according to union President Doug Rake. HAEA’s current contract expires June 30, 2022.