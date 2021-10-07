WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board accepted resignations for the purpose of retirement for maintenance Supervisor Guy Kitchen, effective April 27, 2022; Secretary Kathy Weaver, effective Jan. 5, 2022; and part-time cafeteria worker Kay Neff, effective immediately. All three positions will be advertised.
Directors accepted the resignation of Tammy Peace as varsity girl’s assistant basketball coach and approved advertising to fill the position.
MJ Fry was appointed by the board as a volunteer for the girl’s junior high basketball program, and Josh Hagens was appointed as a volunteer for the boy’s junior high basketball program.
Directors appointed Harley Bloom as the co-junior class advisor.
The board authorized moving three freshmen players to the varsity boy’s basketball team. High school Principal Doug Martz told the board he had discussed the matter with the junior high, junior varsity and varsity coaches and each said the three are qualified. He said moving the players would allow the junior varsity and varsity team to have approximately 12 players and the junior high team to have 12 players.
“If we don’t move them, we would have to cancel the junior varsity season. Everyone is content with the decision including the coaches, the athletic director and myself,” Martz told the board.