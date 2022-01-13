WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved contacting surrounding schools to gauge interest in starting a cooperative program for the boy’s baseball program.
During a meeting of the board’s athletic committee held prior to Tuesday’s board meeting, Harmony’s Athletic Director Jason Romagna reported the current varsity program has 10 returning athletes and boys interested in trying out for the team. He said in spite of numerous attempts to recruit more players, he believes he has heard from all students who are interested and noted there are some especially small class sizes coming up.
Nine players are needed for a team and there is a possibility there may only be nine athletes who are able to play because one is currently healing from an injury.
Romagna noted the possibility COVID-19 could wrack havoc with numbers and there is always a chance additional players could become injured or may not meet academic requirements.
“With the pandemic, even if we start with 10 players, if one of those would become sick or injured we are down to nine –that’s the amount we need to start the game. In a worst case scenario we could start with nine but if something happens, we don’t have a team.”
Romagna said a co-op would offer the best possibility for players to be competitive. He said several of the players have a possibility of being recruited for college play and if Harmony’s season were to end because there are not enough players, it is possible they could lose out on scholarships.
He told the committee he has polled a majority of players and parents and those he spoke with are not opposed to a cooperative program and would prefer it if it means their children can play baseball for a full season.
During the meeting, Board President Nancy Oaks said she is not opposed to a co-op but is worried if the board approves Harmony students participating in one, and circumstances would change, the district would not be able to revive its own program.
“I am concerned once a program leaves you don’t get it back,” she told the board.
Romagna said he believes the district will be able to reconstitute its own program if numbers and interest return. He said he believes that will happen as there are some larger elementary classes coming up.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said giving Romagna permission to get information and determine what local districts are interested would allow the athletic committee to meet again, if necessary, and the board to consider the matter at its Feb. 1 meeting. Getting information now will also allow the other school board to vote on the matter at its February meeting and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to review and approve before the start of practices March 7.