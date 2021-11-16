WESTOVER — The Harmony Area School District asks the public to “Be Our Guest” as student performers proudly present the musical “Beauty and the Beast.” Performances will be Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. both evenings. A matinee performance will also be Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. The school is located at 5239 Ridge Rd., Westover.
Tickets are $5 each and are available at the door.
The classic story tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.
But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Senior performers include Macy Hughes as Belle, T.J. Elli as The Beast, Julie Rainey as Lumiere, Katelynn Dotts as Mrs. Potts and Marissa Brothers as Gaston.
The theatre group is also proud to welcome back recent Class of 2021 graduate, Emily Rorabaugh for a special performance each night. Rorabaugh missed out on a senior year musical in 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The musical will also feature many other performers and an ensemble cast made up of students in grade 3 through grade 12.
“Beauty and the Beast” is under the direction of Amie Shadle and Jason Boring.