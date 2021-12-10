DuBOIS — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County is bringing back its ugly roof contest.
Clearfield County residents whose homes need a new roof have until Friday Dec. 31 to like Habitat’s ugly roof contest post, comment under the image why they believe their roof is the ugliest and should be replaced and share the post with their Facebook friends. There is no cost to enter.
One of the families that received a new roof through the 2020 contest stated receiving the new roof allowed her family to continue residing in a home previously owned by her family members. Rae Harley Passmore of Grampian said, “Winning the new roof meant so much to my family and I. When we moved into our home, it had such meaning to me. There have been so many of my family members who have lived here and made memories here. The idea of having my tiny humans making more memories in the same house as their cousins just brought joy to me.”
When they moved in, the family didn’t realize the home’s roof was in such a poor condition. “We didn’t think we’d have to replace the roof sooner than we planned,” said Passmore. “When we realized it was leaking every time it rained, it became stressful. It was around the holiday season, and my brother had just passed. We didn’t know how we were going to be able to pull a roof replacement off. Money is always a big factor when it comes to the holidays. We came across the article and had several friends send us the article. We decided what was the worst that could happen? We took a chance and were so blessed to find out that our family had been picked.”
Passmore urged county residents whose homes’ roofs need replaced to consider entering the contest. “We definitely would encourage others to enter. Sometimes we all need a little help. There are people everyday that work hard for what they have and still find themselves struggling. They never want to ask for help. Maybe it’s because they are ashamed or because they don’t think they won’t actually be picked. As a person who is constantly working hard to have what I do, I am so happy I made the decision to enter. My family and I couldn’t be any more thankful for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County. They are wonderful people.”
Harley Steiner of Habitat said the organization received a grant through the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation, which provided funding to make the contest available again this year.
Executive Director Anthony Caiola said the organization created the contest in 2020 because of the numerous requests it receives for new roofs and roof repairs.