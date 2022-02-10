DUBOIS — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County has announced the winners of its second annual Ugly Roof Contest.
Clearfield County families who believed their roofs were among the worst in the county and needed to be replaced were invited to enter the contest by sharing Habitat’s post about the contest on Facebook with their friends.
This is the second year for the contest that began in 2020. Habitat founded the contest because it receives numerous appeals from families asking for roof replacements or repairs. The organization developed the theme for the contest comparing those crumbling and unattractive roofs to ugly Christmas sweaters.
Habitat’s Director of Operations Meri Collins said, ”Habitat kicked the contest off right before Christmas and recently decided our winners, who were excitedly notified earlier this week.”
Collins expressed thanks to the Glen and Ruth Mengle Foundation and Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton of Reynolds Financial Advisors for providing the grant that made the contest possible.
“Because of their generosity, we were able to bless not one but two families with new roofs,” Collins said.
She said Habitat welcomes gifts and donations from businesses and corporations for its critical repairs program. Donations can be made through its website, clearfieldhabitat.com or mailed directly to the organization at P.O. Box 463, DuBois, PA 15801.
Habitat is currently gearing up to kick off a property renovation in Clearfield and will break ground in spring in Clearfield on a new build project.
Collins said volunteers for both projects are welcome.