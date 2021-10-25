KYLERTOWN — A solar project from Prospect14, previously Glidepath Ventures, has recently been purchased by Grasshopper Energy, according to Director of Project Development Grace Russell.
The acquisition occurred in September, according to Russell, who spoke at a recent Cooper Township meeting. The property, which is being leased, is located just off of state Route 53.
“We’ve had a partnership with (Prospect14) for just over two years now, where we partnered with them to develop projects in Pennsylvania,” she said. “We would come in and purchase it right before it’s ready to go into construction.”
This would be Grasshopper’s first solar project in Pennsylvania, she stated. The company, which started in Mississauga, Ontario, has been doing residential solar projects for many years. About eight years ago, the company began tackling commercial projects, according to Russell. They recently turned on their first site in Japan.
Grasshopper is looking at the third quarter of next year for a start date, Russell noted. “Primarily that’s driven by procurement,” she said. “There’s a bit of a supply issue with solar panels.”
The solar panels are not usually built in the U.S., she stated. The project should take about eight to 10 months to be mechanically complete. This is subject to various conditions such as the weather.
There are some small changes to the project, according to Russell. The lease is slightly less acreage than the fee ownership of metes-and-bounds. The layout has also been “tweaked,” Russell stated.
“The major difference between what was permitted and what we would like to do is the distance between the panels,” she said. “We like to spread them out a little bit more versus pack them in. There’s just a design philosophy there… I’ve been also advised by a variety of engineers that it’s actually better than having them closer together.”
She noted the alternating current will remain the same. However, the direct current will be reduced.
The original permit was for 28 megawatts, Russell believes. It would now be around 23 megawatts, she stated.
“It’d still be the same footprint, basically, other than the panels are just going to be a little bit further apart,” David Washic of the Planning Commission stated.
Grasshopper, according to Russell, attempts to use local labor. She stated that oftentimes, general contracts will stipulate a certain percentage must be local labor.
“Our philosophy is to find local legal support, engineers and installers as much as possible, and we hire usually a project manager in the area too to support us,” Russell said.
Their legal counsel, based in King of Prussia, was at the recent Cooper Township meeting.
Grasshopper’s next step will be detailed engineering and submitting for the building permit, according to Russell. She asked supervisors if there is anything the company should be aware of moving forward.
Supervisors discussed the potential issue of heavy equipment based on their experiences with a project not affiliated with Grasshopper in Morris Township.
“The problem right now is they’re hauling the equipment to the site in Morris Township, and they’re hauling it across Schoolhouse Road, which is not bonded,” said Chairman Wayne Josephson.
Supervisors stressed that any roads subjected to heavy machinery would need to be bonded.
Grasshopper also asks what a community needs when it comes into an area, according to Russell. According to Josephson, a previous agreement stipulated a donation.
“There was an agreement with the ones that started all this with a yearly donation,” said Josephson.
Russell was unaware this was a yearly donation and said she would look into the matter.
Supervisors noted they wanted to receive updates on the project. Russell stated she would relay the necessity of monthly reports to the team.
In unrelated news, supervisors noted that trick-or-treat is set for Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.