STRONACH — The Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority approved an increase in water rates at Thursday’s meeting.
Customers will pay an additional $1 for the first 3,000 gallons of water, making the base charge $37. They will pay $4.50 per 1,000 gallons for amounts over the 3,000 minimum. The increase is effective immediately. New payment booklets will be sent out before the end of the month.
The board also set a fee of $63 to be charged for any checks returned for insufficient funds.
Customers were reminded to ensure exposed water lines are properly insulated to prevent frozen pipes and to fill out payment booklet stubs correctly to receive proper credit. The information should include the customer’s name and account number.
At the reorganizational meeting that preceded the business meeting, authority members reelected Mike Rancik as president. Scott McCartney was elected vice president; Art Faccone, treasurer; and Bob Newpher, secretary. Denny Freeman is the fifth board member.
Maureen Johnston will continue as the authority’s bookkeeper; John Ryan, solicitor; Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel and Thomas, auditor; and Northwest Bank, depository.
Meetings will remain on the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the authority’s building.