GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council met briefly Monday to discuss non-working street lights, paving projects and other matters.
Secretary Betty Jo Sutika reported she has contacted Penelec about street lights out on Stronach Road, Haytown Road, Eighth Street and Sixth Street. She received a confirmation Monday from Penelec.
“The company is aware — hopefully it will come and fix them,” Chairman William Waterloo said.
Street Commissioner Lew Weber reported he is obtaining information needed to complete the list of paving projects for this year.
Weber also reported the Kratzer Run Sewer Authority has received a resignation from borough representative Scott Bennett, effective immediately. Any eligible borough resident interested in filling the seat should contact the borough office and leave a message.
Council also authorized taking $3,500 from the general fund checking account and placing the sum into savings for equipment.
During reports, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr. reported firefighters responded to eight calls in January. He said that number breaks down to two calls each in Grampian and Penn Township. Four calls were mutual aid including a fire and a rekindle of a fire in Ferguson Township and a vehicle crash in Greenwood Township.