CURWENSVILLE — If you don’t let the other team score, chances are you’re going to win.
The Curwensville wrestling team did not surrender a point to visiting Juniata Valley Wednesday at Patton Hall until the last contested bout of the night, and by that time things were well in hand.
The Golden Tide won seven of the eight contested bouts, securing six falls along the way in a 57-3 dismantling of the Hornets.
Juniata Valley’s first points came when 215-pounder Ben Carolus scored a second-period reversal against Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher. The Tide led 51-0 before that.
“We wrestled really well tonight,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “It was back-to-back good matches. We wrestled well last night (in a 48-12 win over Punxsutawney) and turned around and wrestled well tonight.
“We told these kids they had to go out with the same mentality as the night before. They went out and were all very dominant in all positions I thought. I’m happy with the outcome. I’m glad these kids are really starting to wrestle well.”
Jake Carfley (120), Nik Fegert (138), Zach Shaffer (145) Logan Aughenbaugh (152) and Alex Shaffer (189) all scored the initial takedowns in their bouts and never let their opponents back to their feet, each scoring first-period falls.
“They’re starting to put it all together,” Swatsworth said. “And what I love and we preach this ... we’re wrestling as a team. We see that team unity. we see those kids cheering for each other and that’s what it’s about. It’s about team and these kids are building this program with that team unity.”
The team aspect was on full display in the 160-pound matchup when the Tide bench got behind Jarett Anderson, who led 2-0 early on the strength of a first-period takedown and worked hard for the fall, which he got early in the third.
“That was a big win for Jarett,” Swatsworth said. “He comes and works hard every day and I’m glad to see him go out there and take care of business. But overall, top to bottom I thought everyone wrestled well and that’s all I can really ask for.”
Curwensville took a 6-0 lead when 106-pounder Damian Brady received a forfeit.
Neither team had entrants at 113 or 126, but Carfley needed just 49 seconds to pin Hornet Lucas Dick at 120.
Ryder Kuklinskie got a forfeit win at 132 to make it 18-0 before the Tide fired off four straight pins.
Fegert pinned Jack Simpson at 1:56, Zach Shaffer decked Mason Buckley at 1:25, Aughenbaugh stopped Vincent Hoover in 52 seconds and Anderson scored his fall over Hoover at 5:05 to make it 42-0.
Juniata Valley’s Andrew Ross slowed the Tide momentum just a bit at 172, holding Chase Irwin to a 6-0 decision. Irwin scored takedowns in the first and third and a reversal in the second in a workmanlike victory.
Alex Shaffer followed with a 50-second fall over Kade Entriken to make it 51-0.
The Hornets got on the scoreboard at 215 when Carolus, who came into the match with a 10-0 record, edged Guiher 4-2 with a takedown in overtime.
“It was a really good match,” Swatsworth said. “Trenton lost in overtime to an undefeated kid that is really good. Trenton gave it his all.”
Brennen Moore set the final at 57-3 with a forfeit win at heavyweight.
Curwensville improved to 14-4 and has won six of its past seven after a two-match losing streak against Mount Union and Brookville, while in the midst of COVID quarantine issues.
“After that Brookville match, we talked to the kids and kind of told them we have to try to change something to make sure we’re here every day,” Swatsworth said. “We can’t have guys missing practice because they’re quarantined because they were around somebody else.
“We gave them some suggestions on what to do during school and the kids are doing it and we have had them in the room every day and that has been helping.”
The Golden Tide are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City.
Curwensville 57, Juniata Valley 3
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
113—No bout.
120—Jake Carfley, C, pinned Lucas Dick, JV, 0:49. (12-0).
126—No bout.
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, won by forfeit. (18-0).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Jack Simpson, JV, 1:56. (24-0).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, pinned Mason Buckely, JV, 1:25. (30-0).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Michael Miller, JV, 0:52. (36-0).
160—Jarrett Anderson, C, pinned Vincent Hoover, JV, 4:05. (42-0).
172—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Andrew Ross, JV, 6-0. (45-0).
189—Alex Shaffer, C, pinned Kade Entriken, JV, 0:50. (51-0).
215—Ben Carolus, JV, dec, Trenton Guiher, C, 4-2 OT. (51-3).
285—Brennen Moore, C, won by forfeit. (57-3).