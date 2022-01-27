FLINTON — Glendale’s band Director Jeremiah Dobo attended the recent school board meeting to discuss purchasing new uniforms for the marching band.
Dobo said traditionally, new uniforms have been purchased every 10 years. He said the current school year is the end of the decade for the ones that are used by musicians for football season and parades. The current uniforms are beginning to show their age.
“I want to get the ball rolling so hopefully we’ll have new uniforms for the start of the (2022-23) football season.
The cost estimate is $60,000 for 100 musician uniforms. Dobo said that figure does not include approximately 40 band front costumes which he estimated would add another $10,000 to the cost. “This is a big group and uniforms are more expensive this time.” He said there are currently 64 members in the marching band but additional costumes are needed to allow for growth and sizing.
He said there were some issues with both the band front costumes’ design and fabric and that is why the information for those is currently not finalized. He said he expects to have details finalized by next month.
The new uniforms feature a longer coat and a new style of helmet with a removable fan plume.
“It’s different and it’s going to make the kids stand out,” he told the board.
Dobo said he hopes to place the order by March to allow enough time for the uniforms to be received by the upcoming football season.