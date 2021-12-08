FLINTON — During his report at the recent Glendale School Board meeting, Superintendent Ed DiSabato said the district is continuing to monitor litigation that began this week appealing the validity of the state’s mask mandate.
“We will follow the proceedings and then act accordingly,” he told directors.
The state’s masking order had been set to expire Dec. 4. Earlier, the state’s Commonwealth court ruled the state Department of Health lacked authority to require masks and did not follow state laws when the regulation was enacted because a emergency declaration by the governor should have been in place.
DiSabato said until a decision is made by the court, Glendale students and staff will continue to wear masks while in the school buildings. Gov. Tom Wolf said last month he intends to return decisions about masking in public school buildings to school boards next month.
DiSabato said the district is also following possible changes to the regulations to testing to stay in school for those who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“The state is working through more protocols designed to keep students in the building,” DiSabato said.