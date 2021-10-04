PATTON — Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport is partnering with Rock Run Recreation Area to present Terror on the Trail. The park is located at 1228 St. Lawrence Rd., Patton.
The haunted trail is open Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5-10 p.m. both evenings. The cost is $10 per person.
Glendale’s Chief Adam Rydbom said the event is open to riders of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles. “The trail is approximately five-miles long through a wooded area. There are multiple stops of terror along the way as well as a few other spine-tingling surprises,” he explained.
Participants are invited to dress in costume and decorate their ATVs and UTVs. Helmets are required for safety.
Kids attending will receive treats. There will also be 50/50 drawings both nights. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The park offers camping. Participants are invited to camp there and participate in the campsite decorating contest. The winner, Rydbom said, will receive a weekend pass to the ATV park.
Rydbom said all proceeds benefit the Glendale Vol. Fire Department. “With the recent pandemic, the fire service has had to think outside of the box of normal fundraisers such as dinners and raffles to make up funds that were lost over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company believes this will be a good family-fun event. We are hoping everyone will come out to be ‘scared’ but more importantly for everyone to have a fun time while helping fund the fire department,” he said.
Additional details and last minute changes will be announced on the fire department’s Facebook page.