FLINTON — A contingent of approximately 20 parents who want school directors to oppose a mask-wearing requirement from the state Department of Health spoke again to the Glendale School Board at meeting on Tuesday.
The group presented a petition with 300 signatures to the board that they said were district parents, grandparents and caregivers in support of the district not taking its orders from Harrisburg. Supporters state mask wearing in school buildings should be a local decision.
Four representatives spoke to the board and asked a number of questions — some of which the board did not answer. The question posed by almost all who spoke questioned why the board won't vote to defy the mask requirement order and allow parents to choose whether their children should mask in school.
At times, some of those speaking appeared to be frustrated with directors, with one woman yelling a profanity-laden statement as she left the library during the public comment period.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said the time for the public to express its views to the board is set aside for remarks/public comment, not as a question and answer session. He also said he understands the topic is very controversial and not everyone agrees with the mandate, but the district is following it because by doing so, students are able to be in school for in-person learning. Mulhollen also reminded those speaking he doesn’t believe their fight is with the board, but with state legislators.
“I understand that you are angry but your anger is misplaced. The board doesn’t have a choice. It has no right to change the mandate. Your fighting with us can’t change this. You need to take it to Harrisburg. Legislators can change the directive. That’s the best use of your time,” Mulhollen said.
Mulhollen also addressed the group’s comments stating they don’t believe the board is listening to parents, and that the board should support their drive opposing the mandate.
Mulhollen said, “We are hearing you, but there is nothing we can do to change (the mandate) without taking on personal liability. I know you believe that won’t happen. The school board is not the body to back a political movement. If individual board members want to back it, that’s up to them. But as a board we can’t sign a resolution supporting a particular movement.”
In response to questions about lawsuits brought against school districts for supporting the mandate, district Solicitor Aimee Willet said she has been following several.
“I am aware of one school district that wrote a letter asking to be relieved of the mask mandate. I am not aware of anything that it received that was anything different than to follow the mandate. I am also aware of a district that allowed masks to be optional. There was litigation filed against it by a parent’s group that wanted the mandate enforced. The federal court’s directive was that the school district had to comply with the mandate.”