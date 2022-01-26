FLINTON — During public comment at a recent Glendale School Board meeting, a parent requested surveillance cameras be installed in the district’s Life Skills classroom.
Parent Alice Reed expressed her concerns to directors that district restrictions associated with stopping the spread of COVID-19 are restricting parents, who are now unable to have an opportunity to visit those classes as they have in prior years.
Reed said she is concerned because many of the students in the class have difficulties expressing themselves or communicating with others. Reed said she is worried an issue may be missed because of this. She said she believes camera footage could confirm any potential situations. Glendale currently permits cameras in the hallways and on its school buses, Reed said, adding she does not know why the Life Skills classroom would be different.
District Solicitor Aimee Willet told Reed having cameras in the classroom could violate the current bargaining agreement with the district’s teacher’s union. She said she did not have the union pact with her, and was unable to look at the agreement’s details.
Reed was also told if the contract allows for cameras to be installed, everyone in the classroom who could be impacted by the cameras, including parents of students, aides and instructors, would have to sign off before they could be installed.
Willet told Reed she would look into the legal ramifications of installing cameras in the Life Skills classroom and determine what is allowed under the law and report her findings at a future meeting.