FLINTON — Glendale School Board heard a request to not allow COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at district schools.
Resident George Korlinchak, who recenty ran a write-in campaign for school board to represent the Beccaria Township area, inquired whether the board is making plans to require students to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Several board members said they are unaware about any mandates for state school districts at this time. Korlinchak said he believes the district needs to set policy that it would not require students to be vaccinated against coronavirus to attend schools.
“We need to get on top of this,” he said.
Korlinchak also told the board he believes the district should not allow vaccine clinics to be held in its schools.
“There are places outside the district where there are clinics, the district does not need to have them here.” He also expressed concern clinics in the schools could create the possibility for students to be inoculated without parental permission.
Superintendent Edward Disabato told Korlinchak any student younger than 18 would be required to have parental permission.
“They would have to have parent’s consent and parents would have to be present,” DiSabato told Korlinchak.
Several board members said they believe any potential future clinics that might be held at district schools could be considered an opportunity for families who want shots and want their children to be vaccinated. Director Brenda Dubler said the district offers a mobile dentistry unit and provides on-site physicals for student sports programs. She said she believes those types of events at the schools go a long way in assisting district families with planning and expenses.
Director Kay Stiver said she sees nothing wrong with clinics being held at the district’s schools.
“It is not wrong for parents to bring their children to a clinic. Parents will make a choice whether to bring them or not, but we can give them an opportunity,” Stiver said.
Dubler said, “This all comes down to parent choices. Parents will have to look at the pros and cons. It’s a personal decision they will have to make.”