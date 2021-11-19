FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of items addressing district personnel.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors approved spring sports coaching positions. They include Kevin Zimmerman, 2021-22 head varsity baseball coach; Scott Misiura, assistant varsity baseball coach; and Bruce Vereshack, head varsity softball coach. The board tabled action on naming an assistant varsity softball coach.
The board also approved athletic volunteers, Barbara Kuhn, varsity girls basketball; and Ryan Sinclair, varsity boys basketball.
The resignation of Kelsey Beirlair as a secondary language arts instructor with a release date no later than Jan. 8 was accepted by directors. The position will be advertised.
The board granted permanent employment to Christine Niebauer and Lisa Ricketts upon successful completion of their probationary periods on Nov. 22.
Heather Anderson was approved by directors to fill the vacant full-time paraprofessional position and Joshua Flick as a part-time maintenance weekend employee.
Permission was given to instructors Larry Putorek and Jeremiah Dobo to take 125 students to Walt Disney World, Orlando, Fla. Nov. 9-Nov. 13, 2022 for performances.
Board members also discussed rehabilitating the cardio/weight room. District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said the project had been discussed a couple years ago but was placed on hiatus when COVID-19 restricted use of the room’s equipment.
He said most of the pieces of equipment in the room are 10- to 12-years-old.
DiSabato said he is currently exploring funding opportunities and there is a possibility the COVID-19 relief funding the district received could be put toward the cost.
Director Theo Sinclair said she was concerned about the district taking on further expenses. “We need to watch our pennies. We need to make sure we get the science lab done and we also have a professional contract coming up.”
Director Gary Walstrom said the equipment needs to be maintained and replaced at regular intervals. “It is a very nice facility for such a small school. We need to look at how to keep this up,” he said.
The board made no decisions. The matter will be discussed again at a future meeting.