FLINTON — Glendale School Board filled a teaching and a coaching position at a recent meeting.
Directors hired Lester Barnhart as an English instructor at an annual pro-rated salary of $41,422 and Dan Buterbaugh as the 2021-22 assistant varsity softball coach.
Resignations, for the purpose of retirement, were accepted by the board from support staff members Dorothy Fontanella and Linda Lender. Fontanella’s request is effective retroactive to Jan. 4 and Lender’s is retroactive to Jan. 12.
Directors approved the transfer of Ronda Shepler to fill a part-time food service vacancy, effective Jan. 19.
The board authorized instructor Dawn Cunningham to serve as the 11th grade class advisor; Christyn Lloyd, the 2021-22 student council advisor; and Nancy Gobert, the 2021-22 scholastic scrimmage advisor.
The board also approved the district’s music department to use the high school facilities on Feb. 17-18 to host the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 4 Jazz Festival.
Also approved was a request from band Director Jeremiah Dobo and band front Advisor Julie Noal to take 32 jazz band and indoor majorette and winter guard members to Tournament Indoor Association’s Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, N.J. April 27-May 1.
The request noted this is the first year the new high school winter guard and middle school majorettes are planning to compete. The middle school majorette squad is made up of students in grades 4-6 and they will be required to have a parent or guardian travel with them during the entire trip, staying in their room and escorting them to all events.
Directors approved the 2022-23 school calendar. The first student day is Wednesday, Aug. 24. The final student day is Wednesday, May 31.
The board also approved a loan agreement and a general obligation note with the state Public School Building Authority to borrow $1,700,000 to pay for renovations and upgrades to the high school science classrooms.