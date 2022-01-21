FLINTON — Does Glendale School Board need a citizen advisory committee? A new board member believes so.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Director George Korlinchak Jr. maintains the board should have a citizen advisory committee. He reported the state’s School Code allows a committee to be created.
“It would help keep the board and the administration informed about community opinion on specific school issues,” Korlinchak said, adding later during discussion, “I think if residents had somewhere to go, we wouldn’t have people here yelling at board meetings.”
Solicitor Aimee Willet said she is aware of other school districts who formed citizen advisory committees but said in those cases they were used to inform the board about community opinion on specific projects or issues.
“It is up to the board, but the (committees) I am aware of were created with a specific goal or task in mind on a particular subject.
“The board would have to determine its function and its beginning and ending points,” Willet noted.
If a committee is created, the board’s president and the district superintendent would automatically be members of the committee because of their status, the code states.
Korlinchak told directors he has been apprised there are people in the school district community who are willing to serve on such a committee because they have concerns.
Director Theo Sinclair said the board already offers an opportunity for residents to speak to the board during public comment.
Director Gary Walstrom said those who speak during public comment often do not get their questions acknowledged.
“It may stop some issues if there were a place to come meet with the board and staff and get answers,” he said.
Board Vice President Rick Cree who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Dr. Andy Mulhollen asked Korlinchak to come up with a plan for the committee and present it to the board at its February meeting. “Come up with a plan and we will look at it. We need to see a plan before the board can vote on it,” he said.