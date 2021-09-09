FLINTON — Glendale School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to fill two vacant instructor positions for the current school year.
Secretary Patty McGarvey reported the board hired Cassandra Irvine as a special education instructor at Step 1 salary and benefits. Her annual salary is $41,422. Wendy Korlinchak was approved to fill the mathematics teacher position, also at Step 1 salary and benefits. Her annual salary is $42,322.
Both appointments are pending the district’s receipt of required paperwork.