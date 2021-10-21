FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of personnel matters.
At its recent meeting, directors accepted a request from high school reading instructor Karen Woods to be released from her position. The board approved the date for her resignation to take effect no later than Nov. 22 and gave permission to administrators to advertise the open position.
The board hired Nancy Gobert as a high school chemistry instructor at an annual salary of $67,430 and continued an agreement with William Lloyd to serve as an independent contractor providing armed school security guard services, as requested by the district, at a rate of $25 per hour. The contract takes effect Nov. 1, 2021.
The transfer of Shelia Irvine to fill a full-time food service vacancy was authorized by directors. Irvine’s part-time position will be advertised.
The board approved additions to the district’s substitute list as Larry Kauffman and Benjamin O’Donnell, maintenance; Marsha Delfosse and Anna Westover, food service; and Madison Harkins and Cheyanne Holes, teaching and school nurse.