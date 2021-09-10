FLINTON — At Tuesday’s special meeting, Glendale School District directors authorized changes to the district’s 2021-22 health and safety plan so that it was consistent with state and federal orders.
The amendment incorporates the mask mandate issued by the state Department of Health for students in public schools. The mandate went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7. The order requires every teacher, student, staff or visitor working, attending or visiting a school entity to wear a face covering indoors, regardless of vaccination status, except as set forth in Section 3.
Section 3 provides exceptions to the mandate for medical reasons or if an unsafe situation could be created by a student or teacher who is operating equipment.
Board secretary Patty McGarvey reported multiple parents addressed the board about the mask mandate.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato told The Progress in an interview Friday, board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen read an excerpt Tuesday evening from recent state Department of Education guidance concerning the mandate.
Mulhollen said, “This is a legal order under the Disease Prevention and Control Law. School entities are expected to enforce the order as they do other state laws. School officials who fail to adhere to the order could lose the protection of sovereign immunity and may personally face lawsuits from those who may be affected by any official’s attempt to ignore the order.
“Failing to implement or follow control measures may expose individuals to personal liability under 42 Pa. C.S § 8550 (relating to willful misconduct), as well as other remedies as provided by law. Failure to implement and follow the control measures under the order also subjects a person to the penalty provisions of the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.”
DiSabato said, “Based on the PDE information and legal advice, the board approved a motion to authorize the district’s administration to make changes to the safety plan to be consistent with orders from the state and federal government.”