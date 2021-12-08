FLINTON — Glendale School Board is launching a project to improve the high school’s antiquated science laboratory.
Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to undertake the project and finance a portion of the estimated $1.7 million cost with the state’s Public School Building Authority.
Following a presentation by the architect, HHDSR Architects & Engineers, Pittsburgh concerning the scope of work to modernize the chemistry, biology, physics and general science classrooms, the board moved ahead with plans for financing.
The resolution authorizes the district’s administration to work with PPSBA to borrow up to $1.7 million for a term not to exceed 10 years with an interest rate not to exceed 1.75 percent.
The administration will finalize the terms of the borrowing and closing consistent to the project being advertised for bids in February with work to commence by spring.
Construction on the suite will take place during the summer months and will include general, electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation upgrades. The representative for the architectural firm said if plans go accordingly, two of the classrooms are expected to be completed when students return to school in September 2022 and the remaining two in October.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato said although the resolution states the board will approve borrowing up to $1.7 million, he doesn’t believe the loan amount will be that amount.
“Although the project costs have gone up significantly since the board began discussing it. It doesn’t mean we are going to borrow $1.7 million. We’ve done well with savings the last couple years and we are also planning to use (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) funds on any appropriate costs such as heating and ventilation,” he explained.