A Glen Richey man will be charged by Lawrence Township Police with DUI and fleeing police after he led them on a vehicle and foot chase after police tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
Robert Runyan, 33, of Glen Richey, was driving on Clearfield Shawville Highway on Sept. 4 when police tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Runyan attempted to flee police on Baney Road, however it was a dead end road.
Runyan fled from the vehicle on foot into the woods behind Sheetz along state Route 879. A search took place in which Runyan fled from officers. He was eventually apprehended.
Runyan was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and wanted by multiple agencies including state police, state parole and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.
Runyan was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. While at the hospital, Runyan fled from hospital security and was daught again by police on Rockton Mountain Highway.
Runyan was housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
A search warrant was executed on his vehicle which resulted in the location of suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges were still pending on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police.