When venturing onto Pennsylvania state game lands, leave the e-bikes at home.
Northcentral Region Game Warden Mark Gritzer recently reported an increased use of e-bikes on state game lands. With a motor, e-bikes ease the struggle of travel.
“During hunting season, as you’re driving around through state game lands, you’re starting to see it’s a very common trend with a lot of people having bike racks,” said Gritzer. “A lot of people are jumping on the bandwagon right now, trying to capitalize on it, but people need to realize that there’s certain regulations.”
During January 2020, Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval for allowing Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes on game lands for those hunting, trapping and fishing.
“Commissioners said allowing e-bikes to be used responsibly by all hunters and trappers would greatly improve access and enhance their experiences afield, without causing significant damage to existing road and trail systems, wildlife or the peace and tranquility of wilderness areas,” a press release from 2020 states.
However, the measure was voted down in July by a 5-3 vote. E-bikes are still prohibited except when used as a mobility tool for people with disabilities. People sometimes get confused as e-bikes are allowed in state forests where bikes are permitted but not on state game lands, Gritzer stated.
E-bikes offer an advantage for hunters. This past year, Gritzer noticed more people attempting to get back to state game lands using e-bikes rather than traditional mountain bikes or walking.
“That creates an unfair advantage for the person out there trying to do it the right way,” he stated.
The technology is so advanced that a dead deer could be moved using an e-bike. For archery deer season, the e-bikes present an additional bonus. By getting to a location without exerting energy, a hunter is less likely to sweat thus minimizing their scent, Gritzer noted.
He observed that technology sometimes moves too fast when compared to regulations.
Every situation is different, but some people do try to take advantage of the illegal technology.
“If we’re getting complaints, we’ll definitely go out there and work the area,” said Gritzer. “Our job is to make sure we’re creating an equal playing field for everybody so everyone has the same opportunity on a successful hunt.”
During January, many of the incidents and violations from the past hunting season are in the court system, Gritzer stated. Small game hunting opportunities are still ongoing along with trapping seasons.
“There’s still a lot of opportunities for people to be out there hunting, so we’re still out there patrolling and responding to incidents,” Gritzer said. “Every day is different… There’s always something going on.”