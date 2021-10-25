CURWENSVILLE — When Pike Township Supervisors assumed the care and maintenance of McClure Cemetery in April 2020, the board’s plan was for it to become financially self-sufficient.
A fundraiser is being held to allow the cemetery to begin doing that. Pike Township Secretary Ashley Prisk said tickets are currently for sale for a gun raffle. The cost is $5 each. Three prizes will be awarded. First prize is a Browning X Bolt Hunter; second, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shotgun; and third, a Shield Plus 9 mm pistol.
The drawing will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at the raffle’s sponsor, Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 84, 19 River St., Curwensville.
Tickets are available by contacting the Pike Township office at 814-236-8834.
McClure Cemetery is located off state Route 729, Lumber City Highway, about two miles outside of Curwensville. According to a history of Curwensville published for its 150th anniversary in 1949, the cemetery contains both marked and unmarked graves of the area’s earliest settlers. The first burial was in 1807.
Clearfield County’s first schoolhouse was located near the cemetery. It was built in 1804. A log church was built nearby the schoolhouse in 1809 and in 1822 was established as the Pike Presbyterian congregation.
Prisk said, “We are trying to raise money, specifically to maintain the cemetery. It is a very historic place. It was home to the county’s first school and the first church in Pike Township. There are a number of Revolutionary War soldiers buried in cemetery and veterans from many wars since then.”
The Revolutionary soldiers buried there are listed on a plaque installed at the cemetery in 2004 as part of the county’s bicentennial celebration. They are Arthur Bell, John Bell, William Bloom Sr., James McCracken, Thomas McClure, Mark Jordan and Nicholas Straw.
Prisk said the township has been doing maintenance since assuming the responsibility for it about a year and a half ago.
“Right now they are paying for the costs for maintenance from the township’s general fund. That is not a long-term solution,” she explained.
Prior to the township taking over the cemetery, it was managed by a board but through the years, its membership was reduced with just two directors remaining. They approached the supervisors to ask for help.
“The township has three employees who already have so much on their plates. It’s a big township but we don’t want the cemetery to not be taken care of. We would like to keep it from going into even more disrepair than it already is. “
Prisk said the township did not receive burial records or a map of plots for the older section of the cemetery — information it is searching for. It does have a map of the newer section and is able to sell plots there.
“The cemetery is so historical and it is so sad that the township doesn’t have the information or the stories of everyone who is buried there,” she said.
Prisk said the township is also accepting donations for the care of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Pike Township, 4257 Curwensville-Grampian Hwy., P.O. Box 219, Curwensville PA 16833.