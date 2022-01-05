WOODLAND — Bradford Township supervisors appointed Karen Fulmer to fill a seat left vacant with the passing of prior Supervisor Ronald Maines.
Maines died on Dec. 26, 2021. He had served the township as a supervisor for 29 years.
Fulmer was also reappointed secretary/treasurer at a recent reorganizational meeting.
Ronald Krise, who won the recent election running unopposed, was appointed chairman. Dennis Mulhollan Jr. is vice chairman.
The township appointed Heather Bozovich as solicitor.
Bradford Township will continue meeting on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. The meetings are at the municipal building, located at 2289 Barrett Rd., Woodland.
The township also held its regular meeting on Monday. It will advertise paving of Grahamton and Forcey roads along with advertising for tar and chipping on Bishtown, Taylor, Lansberry, Houser and Kline roads. It also moved to hire GeoTech for engineering on the Grahamton Road culvert project.