PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council discussed their ongoing plans for the old Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street.
Youths find their way into the building, which is unsafe. Previously residents stated there is a smell around the old school.
Philipsburg Borough plans to legally acquire the property. Everything would be demolished except the gymnasium. The project would need to go out to bid, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
“I cannot take the school as an emergency demolition,” Ryder noted. “It’s not a health and safety issue because it’s an entire block. It can only cave on its own. It won’t affect other people.”
Ryder noted it would be good to get it out to bid for council to look at details at the next meeting. However, no action was taken as council wishes to wait until it has ownership of the property.
The borough has had difficulty serving notice to the property owners who are in Canada, according to Solicitor Patrick Fanelli. He filed a motion with court to publish notice. The owner now has 30 days from the last date of the three publications.
Council will not know if objections are filed at the January meeting, Fanelli noted. The options for council are to make a motion to move forward with demolition provided no objections are filed, wait until the February meeting to act or hold a special meeting.
Councilwoman Faith Maguire asked if there was any chance the building could be rehabilitated. Ryder stated only the gymnasium could be saved.
The gymnasium was built in the 1970s, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson. The gym is below grade level. “The gym floor is the same as the basement level of the school,” Watson said.
There is interest in the purchase of the gymnasium. However, saving the rest of the building for use would require $10 or $11 million, Watson noted.
“The roof has been shot on that since about the year after they left that building,” Watson said. “If you toured the building, you wouldn’t be interested in fixing it.”
It was discussed if the property could be used for the fire companies. However, the gymnasium is not suitable for that purpose, according to Watson.
Council decided to wait for taking action on the Sixth Street School until a later date.
In unrelated business, two lots at 20 W. Presqueisle St. are almost ready to be auctioned off, according to Ryder. Council voted to allow staff to move forward with the sale.