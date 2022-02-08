PHILIPSBURG — Fire trucks and first responders lined North Front Street Monday night in response to a two-alarm fire that resulted in no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Philipsburg Fire Department Chief John Huber.
Firefighters from Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. were dispatched to a structure fire at 221 N. Front St. around 10:10 p.m. Emergency responders searched the building, which includes apartments and a Brothers Pizza restaurant, and determined everyone had safely evacuated.
The fire originated in the laundry room. Huber stated the fire marshal was returning yesterday to further investigate. Based on what Huber heard, the fire was not intentionally started.
“(There was a) heavy fire out of the laundry room door, and the occupants were still inside at the time,” Huber said said of the scene upon his arrival. “That’s when I upgraded (the fire) with possible entrapment.”
With smoke billowing into the sky and the potential threat of the fire reaching adjacent buildings, more manpower was brought to the scene.
“Being the way it is and connected to other buildings, I thought we better get a second alarm started in case it was more than what it was,” Huber said. “Luckily, our guys did a good job containing it to the laundry room and the garage.”
While the apartments themselves resulted in being relatively unscathed, the laundry room and garage sustained damage. Due to a water line breaking, the water was shut off. The power was also killed during the operation. Huber added that Brother’s Pizza Philipsburg, located at 221 N. Front St., still has power.
Assisting Philipsburg firefights on scene were members from Chester Hill Hose Co., Morris Township VFC, Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, BJW VFC, Rescue Hose and Ladder of Curwensville, Houtzdale VFC and Mountain Top VFC of Sandy Ridge. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.
“Huge thank you to the units that responded and quick actions of the crews to keep damage as minimal as possible,” read a social media post from Reliance Fire Co. “Great teamwork to all that were on scene.”