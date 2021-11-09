COALPORT — A fire late Tuesday evening destroyed a garage and damaged a nearby home and apartment building in Beccaria Township.
Glendale Vol. Fire Co. Chief Adam Rydbom said companies were called out just before 11 p.m. to a blaze at a garage at 124 N. Hill St. in Beccaria Township.
“When we arrived on scene, the garage was fully involved and flames were spreading to a nearby home and apartment building. We launched an aggressive attack that saved the home and the apartment building,” Rydbom said.
Rydbom said he had no information about who owns the structures. He also reported the state police fire marshal was unable to investigate the fire until Thursday because the marshal was needed to examine another fire scene in Kane. Therefore, there was no information on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.
One firefighter was evaluated at the scene of the fire by personnel from Irvona Ambulance Service. The firefighter was released, he said.
Firefighters from Coalport, Irvona and Madera fire companies were on scene approximately four hours along with Irvona Ambulance Service. Ashville Vol. Fire Co. was on standby at Glendale’s fire hall.