PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Director of Finance Thomas Martin offered a presentation to board members in response to a recent audit released by Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor.
The audit covered a period of time between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019. During this time period, Martin was not with the district. He took the position of director of finance this past January. The audit process was beneficial for the district.
“The state auditors were helpful,” Martin said. “It was a good process to go through. It’s a good process for me, personally, just to do all that it helps with a lot of things.”
Martin addressed the highlighted problem areas from the audit. The first item was “the district had a cumulative deficit, which reduces the General Fund balance by more than $5 million,” Martin said.
There were a few reasons for this, according to Martin. Health insurance premiums have been rising, adding about $400,000 each year. The costs for charter/cyber schools have also increased.
There were roughly $6.5 million in transfers from the General Fund to the Capital Project Fund.
“In other words, there were a lot of projects that were going on where, instead of taking out financing for that, we used general cash to fund this project,” Martin said.
The school will prepare multi-year budgets as a way to address these issues. It will also create procedures for determining the minimum amount needed in the General Fund. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends about two months worth of expenses. That’s about $5 to $6 million for the district, reported Martin.
“The good news is as we look at our 2021 fund balance, it appears as though we’re going to have a surplus there, so we’re heading in the right direction,” Martin stated.
Part of this is due to a retirement incentive program. Although this caused the fund balance to initially dip, the district is now seeing gains as it didn’t fill some positions.
The district also was overpaid in transportation reimbursement to the tune of about $28,600, Martin stated. Reimbursement is a complicated process that requires submitting data.
Moving forward, the district will have written procedures and a documented reporting process. Martin recently worked with the transportation office on this process for next year.
“What I did on my side was to make sure we come up with what that should be and then reconcile that back to the software,” Martin said. “It’s just having that control in place and having that conversation to make sure that all the data that’s being submitted is proper and correct.”
On the flip side, the district was underpaid for health service reimbursement. This was due to issues reporting the average daily membership, which is dependent on the number of students enrolled.
Martin stated the district is getting on track and correcting issues pointed out in the audit.
“Our results for 2021 were good, and I think that we’re trending in a good direction,” Martin said.