PHILIPSBURG — Changes are coming for the Philipsburg Borough Tax Office.
There were a variety of fee schedule increases associated with the office that were approved by Philipsburg Borough Council.
A resolution from the council helps the Tax Office and adds an extra backing in terms of enforceability.
Tax certification, which offers a legal document that operates as proof of payment of a tax bill, was $10 and raised to $25. A verbal tax certification went from $5 to $10. A return check’s cost was $20 and will be raised to $50.
Council unanimously agreed to the changes.
In other business, the council adopted the 2022 budget with no tax increase.