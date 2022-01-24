KERRMOOR — A family of six is homeless and their home and contents a total loss after a fire ripped through their two-story home on Ross Road in Ferguson Township on Sunday night.
Numerous volunteer firefighters from several companies responded to the two-story residence to fight the blaze in bitter cold and adverse road conditions.
According to Rescue Hose & Ladder VFC Chief Shawn Fye, firefighters were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to the 3100-block of Ross Road for a working structure fire.
“The second floor was well-involved and the roof was burned off in the front already when we first arrived,” Fye said.
Fye said weather was a huge factor in fighting the blaze.
“We had a longer response time due to road conditions,” Fye said. “Ferguson Township and the state Department of Transportation was able to help us pretty quickly get the units in and out of there. Without their help, we might not have been able to get in there.
“We also had difficulty getting to fill sites due to the road conditions,” Fye said, adding that the rural area did not have fire hydrants. The water used to fight the fire froze on the ground, causing hazardous icy conditions, with at least one minor injury reported as a result.
He said no one was at home at the time of the fire. The residence, which was insured, was home to the Bloom family of six. They are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.
At least two cats and one dog are unaccounted for and presumed deceased.
Firefighters were on scene until 11 p.m. and returned in the early morning hours on Monday for reports of a rekindle.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and remained under investigation on Monday.
Assisting RH&L on scene were firefighters from Hyde VFC, Grampian-Penn-Bloom VFC, Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey, Madera VFC, Glen Hope VFC, Irvona VFC and Glendale VFC of Coalport. Sykesville VFC from Jefferson County initially was on standby in Rescue Hose & Ladder’s fire hall, but ended up assisting on scene due to manpower issues, Fye said.