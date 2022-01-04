COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council did not hold its reorganizational meeting of the board on Monday because there were not enough members to do so.
Although the meeting was advertised, Mayor Margaret Maddalena, who chaired the meeting, said, “I have sad news for the people who came out on a cold night. There is not going to be a meeting due to a lack of a quorum of council. Legal matters came up this afternoon. We are working on resolving them.”
Maddalena said the reorganizational meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at council’s chambers in the Coalport Community Center.
“The (state) Borough Code states we have until Jan. 13 to organize. At the Jan. 10 meeting, we hope to be able to give the oath of office to council members and then council will be able to do something,” she said.
Hoping to get 2022 off to an organized start, Maddalena said her desire is council would consider following “Robert’s Rules of Order” at its meetings. “Whomever the councilors are, it will be stressed that they stay on task, get things done legally and in the best interest of voters in the community,” she said.
New Councilman Andrew Manges was the only council member in attendance. Manges was elected by write-in votes to a four-year seat on council.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said Tuesday, for the 2021 municipal election in November, all Coalport council seats were open. Those included three four-year council seats and two two-year seats, expiring in 2023.
Graham said Manges was elected to both a four-year and two-year term on council. He accepted the four-year post.
Incumbent Councilman John Shawley was also elected to a four-year term. Shawley was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
Former council President Paul Zupich received a majority of write-in votes for a two-year council seat. Zupich did not accept the seat.
Gerald W. Spaid was elected to both a four-year council term and as the borough’s tax collector. He told Maddalena following her announcement Monday that he was accepting the borough’s tax collector position.
Graham said with Spaid’s announcement, three council seats remain open which will need appointments from council to fill them. If council fails to do so in 30 days, the borough’s vacancy board has 15 days to fill the seats. If that does not happen, the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas can be petitioned to fill the positions.
She said once the November municipal election has concluded and winners certified, the election office’s responsibility to the process is finished.
“Once the statutory deadline has passed, the election office’s duties end and it is up to the borough as to how to proceed,” Graham said.