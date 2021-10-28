Voters this year will notice many candidates running unopposed. But one race to watch for with two opposing candidates is County Controller.
The Clearfield County Controller’s office manages county fiscal activities, and the controller acts as an elected watchdog. Republican candidate Robert Edwards Jr. and Democrat Zachary Bloom will appear on Tuesday’s ballot for the post.
Edwards holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. Beginning as an accountant, he worked his way up to a corporate controller position. He and his wife eventually purchased Moena Restaurant, located in Downtown Clearfield.
Edwards said his 25 years of experience in the field of accounting will allow him to serve the county government and people. His top priority, if elected, would be “to work in a positive manner with the other county officials and to look for ways to streamline and gain efficiencies.”
Bloom wants to see a person in office who serves the public. “The current controller, Charles Adamson, he’s really eroded the integrity of the office,” Bloom said. “We need somebody in there who’s going to be a representative of the people, and I’ve proven I can do that.”
Bloom is a Houtzdale Borough councilman. He has written grants, chaired several committees and possesses a political science minor from Penn State. His number one priority, if elected, would be determining the current status of the office and digging into the job.
Part of the role is to ensure financial actions are free from error and fraud.
Edwards offered insight into how he would handle fraud or errors.
“I would involve whatever authority needed to be involved, investigate the root cause and go from there to try to prevent it from happening in the future,” he said.
If faced with evidence of fraud, Bloom said he would involve the proper authorities and would not tolerate any instance of fraud. Errors would be a teaching experience, he said.
Edwards utilizes a variety of tools to gain efficiency and minimize errors, such as computer software, internal audits and procedural documentation.
Bloom stated he seeks to reduce or eliminate errors and has done so in his role in Houtzdale, which includes communicating with the secretary and administration when working on the borough budget.