Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 812 of Clearfield held a benefit dinner on Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor local first responders. Aerie members raised money to donate to local fire and police departments.
The Aerie provided the responders with a free chicken bbq dinner and was able to donate $15,000 ($1,500/ea) to the Clearfield Borough Police, Lawrence Township Police, Clearfield County Sheriff, Clearfield Borough Fire Dept, Lawrence Township Station 5, Lawrence Township Station 7, Hyde Fire Dept, Lecontes Mills Fire Dept, Goshen Township Fire Dept and the BJW Fire Dept.
Past Worthy President and current Vice President of the Aerie, Steve Biancuzzo, along with Borough Councilman and F.O.E. member Steve Livergood, led the presentation with several remarks and donation checks were presented to the respective representatives of each department.