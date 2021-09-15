PHILIPSBURG — Property above Memorial Field may soon be on sale, according to a recent Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District meeting.
The district noted there could potentially be a motion on the upcoming voting agenda for beginning to accept bids for the parcel’s sale. This is conditional on lot line revision.
The board approved surveying and subdividing their property in August.
“There is a theory, and I think it’s a pretty good theory, that the bleachers are on the wrong parcel of land. They’re on the land that we purchased,” said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina at a meeting Aug. 10.
The idea was surveyors would redraw the line outside the bleachers, ensuring they remain on Memorial Field property.
“I think it’s safe to say that we’re not going to be building or adding on to Memorial Field, but we may want to save that in case we ever need it,” Paladina previously stated.
A three acre piece of property above the field could be sold, allowing someone to build a house on the land.
“It’s been sitting there for 15 some years,” Paladina noted. “It makes sense to look at it.”
Memorial Field, which is below the property being considered for sale, was donated to the district in the early 1900s. It is located at 100 Lochlomond Rd.