Something is brewing in Clearfield County and craft beer enthusiasts are about to have another option to experience along the riverfront in Downtown Clearfield.
Clearly Ahead Development on Wednesday announced Dented Keg Brewing Company will open their second location at the new Rivers Landing building along the Riverwalk in Downtown Clearfield.
Dented Keg Brewing Company, known as “DKBC,” set out with a simple mission to offer great beer and food in a family friendly environment while being an active member and friend of the community in which they operate. DKBC owners, Matt McCullough, a St. Marys native, and Corey Gibbons, originally from Pittsburgh, announced DKBC will expand into River’s Landing.
The brewery and restaurant will occupy approximately 4,200 square feet of indoor dining and brewing space for their 5-barrel brewing system to complement their 10-barrel system, located in Mars. The new site boasts over 1,000 square feet for outdoor dining. Additionally, DKBC will exclusively cater special events on the second floor, a 2,200 square foot special event area. The area can accommodate up to 138-person events.
“The site provides a terrific setting for our second location. The panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and the Riverwalk, proximity to the core downtown area, residential areas, and recreational activities, made this location a premier opportunity for our business expansion,” expressed McCullough. “The Mars and Clearfield sites will be a core part of growing our culture of DKBC and evident in the many partnerships we have developed in southwestern and central PA, and now, the PA Wilds Area.”
Plans are for the restaurant and brewery to offer not only their in-house brewed beer, but also with local, PA-produced wines and spirits to offer a wide selection of wine and cocktails for any taste.
The Clearfield location will have 12 dedicated taps for their in-house brewed beers with both regular staples and rotating, small-batch specialties. Like the Mars location, DKBC will offer a full menu with a variety of food offerings complimenting their beers with a creative, approachable menu for all tastes and the diversity to provide unique catering menus for large, private events.
Dented Keg is a family-run business. Matt’s brothers, Derek McCullough, brewmaster, and Travis McCullough, head of marketing and brand development, play active roles in every aspect of the operation. Gareth Poe has become a part of the family over the last few years as the general manager responsible for the overall restaurant operation. Poe will be an integral part of the Clearfield location.
“The location is perfect for DKBC. The location has scenic indoor dining, and an amazing outdoor seating area with fantastic views of Clearfield, the Downtown Riverwalk, and surrounding areas. It’s walking distance from downtown and neighborhoods. We can be accessed via bicycle, canoe, or kayak, and we are minutes from I-80. Dented Keg Brewing Company has something to offer for everyone,” Gibbons shared.
“We are excited to become an active member of Clearfield and surrounding community.”
Clearly Ahead Development, Rob Swales, CEO, said the project will entail significant buildout and improvements this winter for a Spring of 2022 opening.
“As a result of DKBC’s success, River’s Landing will be 100% occupied in 2022. We are extremely excited to bring the offerings of DKBC to the area, and confident residents and visitors to Downtown Clearfield will be impressed with their dynamic offerings.”