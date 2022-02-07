DECATUR TOWNSHIP — Dallas Kephart of Decatur Township has announced his candidacy for State Representative in the 73rd District, which includes portions of Clearfield and Cambria counties.
As a constitutional conservative and lifelong Republican, he is seeking his party’s nomination in the May 17 primary election.
The 73rd District will be an open seat with no incumbent running since State Rep. Tommy Sankey recently announced he is not seeking reelection.
Dallas is a lifelong resident of Clearfield County, Kephart said he will be accessible at all times, focused on helping local families and seniors find solutions to their problems, and he will make effective constituent service a top priority.
“Regardless of whether you are a farmer, an electrician, or a nurse having an issue with a government agency, or a senior who needs help with their license, or a taxpayer upset with the government and wanting to voice their opinion, I will be there to listen and help you.”
While attending college, Dallas spent his summers off working in the coal industry in the 73rd District.
“I worked in the surface mines running rock trucks and skid steers and at the coal tipple helping to produce and clean the coal,” Kephart said.
An attorney by training, Dallas has experience forming small businesses and providing legal counsel to small businesses, serving as a law clerk to the United States House of Representatives Oversight Committee, and most recently, Dallas served as a law clerk for a judge on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, one of the state’s two intermediate appellate courts that hears government-related matters from across the state. The court has heard many high-profile cases, including Act 77, Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot law, where a panel of judges struck down the law as unconstitutional, and Governor Wolf’s school district mask mandate, which the court struck down as well and later affirmed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“The court hears a variety of matters. Constitutional law, election law, agency appeals, you name it,” said Kephart. “If the Commonwealth or a local government is involved, it is probably going to be in the court. It was a great experience directly applicable to serving the people here in the district.”
Kephart said he will fight to protect and create jobs, lower taxes, reduce burdensome government regulations, and protect and defend our constitutional rights.
“As State Representative, I will protect and defend our constitutional rights and will always vote for the people I represent,” said Kephart. “Good paying jobs will be a top priority as our representative. I’ll work with local officials and community leaders to better serve our area.”
He grew up in Decatur Township and is a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. Kephart earned his undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University, graduating with honors, and his law degree from Penn State Law School. He is a licensed attorney in the state.
“I pledge to work hard to personally meet families in every community of this district while campaigning door-to-door in the coming months,” said Kephart. “I encourage residents to follow me on Facebook at Dallas Kephart for State Representative to share your thoughts and to get involved in my campaign.”