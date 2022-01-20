OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township moved forward with dissolving the Decatur Township Water, Sewer and Recreation Authority.
“I think we need to send a letter to the authority that we’re dissolving the Decatur Township Water, Sewer and Recreation Authority,” said Supervisor William Vogle at a recent meeting.
According to the authority’s articles of incorporation, it “is organized for the purpose or purposes of overseeing matters dealing with water, sewage and recreation within the township including but not limited to water works, water supply works… recreation grounds and facilities, swimming pools, playgrounds and lakes and such other powers permitted by law.”
The authority uses the Pleasant Hill Community Center for meetings. The care of the building and grounds, which Vogle said is lacking, will fall to the township.
Last summer/early fall, the township was notified the floor in the building’s restroom had fallen a few inches, according to Vogle.
Three contractors examined the issue and offered estimates, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $4,000. One contractor stated the issue wasn’t as simple as a floor fix and beyond their capabilities.
Engineer Tom Levine was brought in to review the site. He noted the issue was most likely insect-related. Termites or ants likely destroyed part of the main beam, floor joists and flooring.
Levine estimated the cost to address the matter at $10,000 minimum.
A dead large oak was also not reported. Supervisors found out about the tree, with limbs growing over the roof, last fall. The tree was since removed.
Old items, such as a used oil tank and scraps of wood, rest in the basement area, Vogle said. He also noted there are electrical junction boxes with no covers.
An authority member told supervisors the water is turned off each winter season. The authority is inactive through the winter months every year.
Vogle was told that the water had been off for over a year. However, because the water company was not informed, the authority still paid a water bill between $10 to $12. The authority also paid a sewage bill.
“This action cost the authority much more money than if it had paid the water company to turn it off and turn it back on,” Vogle said.
He expressed his discontent with the management of the building and grounds. “They did not do anything for that building to keep it in repair, to check things,” Vogle said. “The authority didn’t do their job.”
Any monies will be turned over to the township, and the locks will be changed. “We don’t know what is in there that belongs to us or belongs to them,” Vogle stated. “If they have stuff in there, then we need to be there when they take it out.”
Supervisors noted that a shift in management will take time.
“This is going to be the start of a long process,” Chairman James Rice said. “That’s the first step tonight.”