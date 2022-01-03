OSCEOLA MILLS — After about 16 years serving as a Decatur Township employee, Steve Crain decided it was time to increase his involvement in township activities — and has taken a seat at the supervisors table.
“I’ve been here 16 years as an employee, and I wanted to get more involved in the everyday running in the township and make some decisions,” Crain said.
Crain, who won the recent election, is the only newcomer. He plans to ease into the position.
“I’m going to go into the flow and get my feet wet slowly,” Crain said. “I’m in the learning process right now.”
Crain was also appointed as roadmaster at the Monday, Jan. 3, organizational meeting. William Vogle was absent and excused from the meeting due to illness. James Rice was appointed chairman with Vogle as vice-chairman. Pamela Peters will remain the secretary/treasurer.
The township also discussed compensation for employees. Two employees will be given a raise.
“We definitely want to give them raises,” Crain said. “We have great employees.”
Employees have been going above expectations for the township. Crain noted that employee Raymond Albright obtained a license in order for the township to keep the sewer collection system in-house.
Rice believed the township previously budgeted a 50-cent raise. However, Rice expressed concerns.
“The way inflation is or has been in 2021… and it’s not going to let up this year,” Rice said. “Normally, I would say 50 cents an hour… (but) I would like to see at least 75 cents an hour.”
The township employees, Peters and Albright, were given 75-cent raises.
The township will also have new legal counsel. Fanelli Willett Law Offices were appointed. The costs were $135 per hour for general solicitor work and $165 per hour for special services, such as issues related to labor matters. This was the cheaper of two options the township had.
The township may require special counsel regarding a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan/grant it recently applied for. The funds would be for a truck.
Other appointments included Douglas McClellan as Vacancy Board Chairman, Levine Engineering as township engineer, Chalmer Dixon for a four-year term on the planning commission, Tom Pecosh as emergency management coordinator, Rae Ann Tronetti as Certified Public Accountant for the 2021 audit and Peters as deputy tax collector.
The township meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the township building, located at 575 Fairview Rd., Osceola Mills.