OSCEOLA MILLS — After a brief executive session, Decatur Township Supervisors on Wednesday voted to terminate the employment of road crew member Andrew Rebar Jr.
Last year, Rebar was chairman of the board of supervisors in Decatur Township. The new supervisor, Stephen Crain, was elected last year.
Rebar was appointed Roadmaster in 2021. According to township Secretary Pamela Peters, Rebar stopped working in October 2021.
Supervisors declined comment on the reason behind Rebar’s termination.
Supervisor William Vogle noted Rebar was an “at will” employee. Vogle explained, “Either the employer or the employee can terminate employment at any time, for any reason or for no reason.”
According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, this is the case provided the employee isn’t terminated for unlawful purposes, such as age or racial discrimination.
Rebar did not attend Wednesday’s meeting and could not be reached for comment.
Supervisors also agreed the termination had to be put in writing along with a statement that Rebar return township property, such as any township keys or cell phones. The notice will be mailed to his address.
In other business, the township is moving forward with hiring for code enforcement purposes. There were three or four applications. These individuals will be called, and if still interested, interviews may start in early February.
Supervisors also accepted the resignation of township employee John Smith, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Additionally, supervisors approved a fire protection contract with Chester Hill Hose Co. for $7,000.
Township officials stated it is their understanding that fire companies are in need of volunteers. This doesn’t automatically mean a company is unable to respond to calls. Chester Hill Hose Co., for example, responded to an incident in the area on Wednesday and other recent calls.
Various area fire company representatives in the past have stated volunteers will likely always be welcomed and needed. More people make the work lighter, which can minimize burnout.
Supervisors also approved a service agreement with the Philipsburg Fire Department, which consists of Hope and Reliance fire companies, for $6,500.