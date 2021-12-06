Entries for the 2021 Holiday Cookie Contest are due by noon Friday, Dec. 10.
Forms may be mailed to The Progress, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or brought into the office at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield.
The entry form was published in the Monday, Nov. 29 edition of The Progress.
The contest will be held Monday, Dec. 13. Bakers from across Progressland are encouraged to enter their best holiday cookies into competition.
Contestants should prepare and bake their cookie recipes and bring one dozen cookies in a disposable container or plate to The Progress’s newsroom between 8:30 a.m. and noon Dec. 13.
The recipe should accompany the cookie entries. It must be typed or neatly written on an 81/2-by-11-inch sheet of white paper. The contestant’s name, address and telephone number should be written at the top of the recipe page.
Only one entry per person may be submitted. The Progress’ employees or their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.
A panel of judges will select the winning cookies with the top three earning cash prizes. First prize is $100; second, $50; and third, $25. The winning recipes will be featured on The Progress Dec. 21 food page. All of the judges’ decisions are final.