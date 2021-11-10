DALE V. FELSKE
PHILIPSBURG –Dale Vincent Felske, 77, of Philipsburg, passed away Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021 at UPMC Altoona hospital.
Born May 3, 1944 in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Donald E. and Virginia K. (Hoerbelt) Felske. Mr. Felske was in the modular home sales. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
He loved his pets, loved NASCAR and the NFL, was a four-year four-sport letterman in high school, was a Little League and Teener League Baseball coach, coached youth football, played softball and was an avid golfer.
On May 18, 1985 in Tiffin, Ohio, he wed the former Sherrill L. “Sherry” Finnegan-Day who survives along with three children, Andrew Krager of Clearfield, Tamara Miller and husband Gregory and Kimberly Lego and husband Gregory, all of Osceola Mills.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Zachary Dale and Ethan Andrew Krager of Clearfield, Tyler Lee and Kaitlynn Mae Miller and Brandon Alexander and Mackenzie Day Lego, all of Osceola Mills. In addition, he is survived by a brother and two sisters, Mark F. Felske and Karen Hirnle and husband Dennis both of Buffalo, N.Y. and Kim Port of Florida.
Funeral services for Dale Felske will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville on Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Clearfield Honor Guard Officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program. clearfield.pa@toysfortots.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.