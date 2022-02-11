CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough’s Vacant Property Review Board adopted a new formal policy in hopes of speeding up the process of returning blighted properties to inhabitable structures.
The action followed a discussion about the length of time it has been taking on average from the time a property is declared blighted or having code violations to getting the owner to find a contractor to create a remediation plan and then having those repairs made. The process has taken well over a year in some cases.
Chairman Hildred Rowles said, “We need to set what our policy will be. We know we have vacant properties with code violations. We have tried to work with the owners and landlords in good faith, but we have come up against stone walls. We need to be able to tell the owners and landlords exactly what those issues are and how they can fix them.”
Rowles said the effort would be conducted to prevent some viable properties from eventually being recommended to council to begin the process for condemnation.
Member Keith Simcox said to alleviate the pressure on the borough’s code enforcement officer, he believes the board should consider hiring an independent contractor who could provide inspections. “This way we would have an honest evaluation,” he said.
Rowles said he agreed. “We know the enforcement officer can only go so far. We need it to be able to be taken to the next step,” he added.
Member Bernie Carfley said he was also in agreement. “We are not getting where we want to be in the time we want it to be done. Right now we are looking at 12 to 15 properties that have issues,” he said.
The new policy will be when the board is notified a property is vacant, if the structure is determined to have code enforcement or building code issues, the owner or landlord will be notified and asked if they would allow a licensed home inspector to conduct an inspection, create a remediation plan and a timeline. A post work inspection will also be performed, if needed.