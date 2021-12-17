CURWENSVILLE — The owners of two Curwensville properties slated to be condemned by the borough approached Curwensville Borough’s Vacant Property Review Board asking for additional time to make improvements.
Shane and Shawn Miller attended the meeting to make the requests they be given additional time to make repairs to homes on their properties.
At Curwensville Borough Council’s Nov. 22 meeting, council approved sending several properties to the borough’s Solicitor Heather Bozovich to begin the condemnation process. The action was recommended by the board because the properties are unfit for habitation and the owners had made no attempt to create remediation plans and make the improvements.
Chairman Hildred Rowles told the men the board no longer has any involvement with the properties, adding any future decisions about the Thompson and Center streets properties would be up to council.
“Council has started the proceedings,” Rowles said. “The board has no further responsibility to the properties. Council has taken the board’s recommendation and are in the process of condemning the properties. Those properties are now in the hands of the solicitor. The board can take no further action on the properties.”
Rowles told the men they should be receiving letters soon from Bozovich advising them the properties are going to be condemned.
“If you wish to address council, you may attend council’s next meeting on Jan. 10,” he said.
The board also noted during 2021 it had seven mobile homes in the borough demolished, four homes demolished, one house remodeled and four properties scheduled to begin the condemnation process. “This board has done quite a bit,” Rowles said.