CURWENSVILLE — Heather Olson’s singing capability is well-known throughout Clearfield County.
The Curwensville woman provides headlining entertainment as a soloist with her Silver Eagle Band and offers portrayals of famous female country artists such as Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline at numerous local fairs and festivals.
Friday, Jan. 14, she will have an opportunity to share her talent with state residents as a winner of the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s “Oh Say Can You Sing” contest.
In October, state agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited commonwealth residents to enter the singing competition.
The contest’s top 20 finalists were selected by panel of judges. Those contestants were then posted on Facebook for fan voting Nov. 8-12. Five soloists and five groups were determined. Olson will join singers from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin and Schuylkill counties with an individual or group singing the national anthem each morning of the Farm Show.
The state Farm Show will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, to Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
In his invitation to state residents to enter the competition, Redding, said those performing the national anthem each morning will “kick off the day in song with the national anthem in hopes of inspiring harmony for a successful show and future of agriculture.”
“I am just so excited to have this opportunity to represent Clearfield County at the Farm Show,” Olsen said.
Although she has been singing for family since she was a toddler, Olson said until she was 21 she had an acute fear of singing in public.
“My mother was remarrying and my sister was getting married and I wanted to sing at both of their weddings,” she explained. She said although she was anxious about failing, she sang at both ceremonies.
“I thought to myself, that wasn’t so bad. I can do this. For years I was a nervous wreck about singing in front of people. I just had to build my confidence and once I did that I was able to overcome my nervousness,” Olson said.
Olson said she does not have many qualms about singing the song that has a reputation of being difficult to perform.
“It is difficult to sing but I have been singing the national anthem for years at Curwensville basketball games, Altoona Curve games and other venues. I used to be scared to death to sing the national anthem for fear I’d mess it up but my grandfather, who was a World War II veteran, told me if I was going to sing it, I’d better sing it with pride and respect.”
Olson said she is excited to perform for a large audience expected to attend the Farm Show.
“I have sung for 6,500 fans at Altoona Curve games. That is my biggest venue to date. There will be more people at the Farm Show,” she said.
The week following the farm show, Olson said she and her band will be showcased at the state Fair Convention.
She has already started to fill in her 2022 summer performance schedule.
“I will be performing at the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming and Curwensville Days. I will also be singing at the Brockway July 4 Festival and at Brockway’s concert in the park series on July 10,” Olson said.